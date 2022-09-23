Yoon Arrives in Canada for Last Leg of 3-Nation Tour

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has arrived in Canada for the final leg of his seven-day overseas trip.Arriving in the last country of a three-nation trip to Britain, the United States and Canada, Yoon landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday.The president will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for summit talks and attend a meeting with experts on artificial intelligence(AI).The planned summit is expected to cover cooperation between the two nations in high-tech sectors including AI and building stable supply chains in core minerals for electric vehicle batteries.In the evening, the president will meet with Korean residents in Toronto.The first two legs of the trip took Yoon to Britain for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II before heading to the United States for three days to attend the UN General Assembly and meet with the leaders of the U.S. and Japan on the sidelines.