S. Korea Attracts 1.15 Bln Won Investment from Global Companies during Yoon's Trip

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office said South Korea has attracted investments worth more than one billion dollars from global companies during President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to the United States.According to the top office, the president attended a meeting with global companies at a hotel in New York on Thursday where seven companies made investment pledges worth a combined one-point-15 billion dollars to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.The companies in the sectors of semiconductors, information and communications technology, secondary batteries, logistics, renewable energy, autos and aviation will hire some 300 people to carry out research and development of advanced technology and expand production.President Yoon expressed gratitude for the investment pledges, saying that his government is working hard to create a business-friendly environment through substantial deregulation.The president, on his part, pledged active support for the companies investing in South Korea.