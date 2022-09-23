Outdoor Mask Mandate to End Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will completely lift the outdoor mask mandate from Monday, 17 months after enforcing the rule.Wearing face masks outdoors became optional in May, but was still enforced for large gatherings of more than 50 people, such as sports games, concerts and rallies.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announced the move on Friday in a COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul, saying that in consultation with experts, the government will lift quarantine regulations one by one, beginning with those unlikely to increase infections.The prime minister said, however, that the indoor mask mandate will remain in place for the time being in light of a rise in flu infections and a possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases.Han also said that according to the government's study of some ten-thousand people across the nation, 97 percent had antibodies for COVID-19 through infections and vaccinations.He added that the government will continue to conduct similar studies and collect related data to establish effective anti-virus measures.