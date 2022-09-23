USS Ronald Reagan Strike Group to Arrive in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. carrier strike group will visit South Korea on Friday for joint exercises with the South Korean Navy.The Navy announced that the strike group is set to arrive at a naval base in the southern port city Busan on Friday morning, where it is expected to hold a press conference and open part of the carrier.The carrier strike group comprises three vessels – the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan, the Aegis-equipped USS Barry destroyer and the guided-missile cruiser, the USS Chancellorsville.The group’s visit to South Korea, the first by a U.S. carrier strike group since October 2018 when the country held an international fleet review on Jeju Island, was initially scheduled to begin Thursday but was delayed to Friday out of precaution for Typhoon Nanmadol.The Navies of the two nations plan to conduct a combined maritime exercise soon in South Korea's eastern waters to bolster their military readiness posture.