Economy

Gov't Data on Pension, Healthcare to be Shared with Private Sector

Written: 2022-09-23 10:38:57Updated: 2022-09-23 13:23:36

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will release data held by public agencies on ten key areas, including pension, healthcare and real estate.

The government finalized the plan during a meeting chaired by finance minister Choo Kyung-ho on Friday.

A task force will be charged with the effort and consecutively disclose data sought by the private sector from November, while specific requests for data by the public will be fulfilled directly by the relevant institutions.

Among the data the government will provide is information held by the National Health Insurance Service on influenza, asthma and eczema. The anonymized data will enable the private sector to predict demand for health care or develop predictive models on infectious diseases.

Additional information releases will include unused patents or utility models held by public agencies. 

The government estimates that the economic impact of the data release will amount to some one trillion won for the private sector.
