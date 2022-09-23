Parties Clash over Top Office's Explanation for Yoon's Crude Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival political parties on Friday clashed over the top office's explanation for President Yoon Suk Yeol's crude remarks while in the United States that were caught on camera.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung on Friday said the South Korean people feel great humiliation from the president’s remarks that appeared to criticize U.S. politicians, while DP floor leader Park Hong-keun urged the president to apologize for damaging the nation's dignity.The DP also called for the dismissal of Yoon's national security and public relations aides for the diplomatic debacle, and requested meetings of relevant parliamentary committees to uncover the truth behind the incident.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) attempted to contain the situation, with interim chief Chung Jin-suk telling KBS Radio that one can only believe the presidential office's explanation and that everyone must consider what would benefit national interests.While stressing that fact finding must come first, PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young expressed regret even if the comments were directed at the South Korean parliament and the opposition party.Earlier in New York, presidential public relations secretary Kim Eun-hye dismissed speculation that Yoon's comments about losing face after a legislative loss were referring to U.S. President Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress, claiming that the remarks were, in fact, directed at the opposition party in South Korea.