Parliamentary Committee to Summon 11 People for Audit of Allegations surrounding First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

The parliamentary education committee will summon the two university heads and nine others to appear as witnesses and testifiers during an audit regarding allegations of plagiarism against First Lady Kim Keon-hee.The committee approved the summons for the 2022 parliamentary audit on Friday, which includes Kookmin University President Yim Hong-jae and Sookmyung Women's University President Chang Yun-keum, as it looks into the claims about the first lady’s doctoral thesis and other publications.After the rival political parties failed to narrow differences before Friday's deadline as set by committee chair Yoo Ki-hong of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), he put the motion to a vote.Panel members from the ruling People Power Party(PPP) strongly protested the move, accusing the chairman of "political violence" and an "anti-democratic action."