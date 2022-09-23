Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Deposit-Refund Scheme for Disposable Cups Going into Effect from Oct. For Sejong, Jeju

Written: 2022-09-23 16:39:09Updated: 2022-09-23 16:57:06

Deposit-Refund Scheme for Disposable Cups Going into Effect from Oct. For Sejong, Jeju

Photo : YONHAP News

The government further scaled back its planned deposit-refund scheme for disposable cups, implementing the policy only in the central administrative city of Sejong and the southernmost island of Jeju in early December.

According to the environment ministry on Friday, the system will take effect on December 2, after its initial plan on nationwide enforcement from June 10 was postponed amid protests from cafe and restaurant operators.

The scheme mandates a surcharge of 300 won per beverage purchased in a takeaway cup, which can be refunded when the customer returns the cup to the same store brand.

Stores that implement the policy will receive state support to cover credit card fees for the surcharge and install devices for collecting the returned cups, and the government plans to offer additional carbon neutrality points to customers that buy drinks in multi-use takeout cups.

After assessing the scheme in the two regions, the ministry plans to determine how to gradually expand it nationwide.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >