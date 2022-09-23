Top Brass of S. Korea, Romania Discuss Defense Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and Romania held talks and discussed bilateral defense cooperation.Minister Lee Jong-sup and his Romanian counterpart Vasile Dincu held talks at the defense ministry building in Seoul on Friday afternoon, it said.Lee assessed that the two nations are deepening their friendly and cooperative relations since they established the strategic partnership in 2008.Lee then expressed hope that the Romanian minister’s visit will help pave the way for the two nations to expand bilateral defense cooperation.Minister Dincu said that his country is greatly interested in security cooperation with South Korea, in particular defense cooperation in the areas of cybersecurity and exchanges of military intelligence.He also hoped for expanding cooperation for mutual interest in the defense industry.The defense chiefs also signed a letter of intent to promote their bilateral defense cooperation.