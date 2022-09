Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases remained below 30-thousand on Saturday as the tally continues to decline.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 29-thousand-353 infections were reported throughout Friday, raising the country's cumulative caseload to just below 24-point-six million.The figure is similar to the previous day and is the lowest for a Saturday in eleven weeks.Friday also confirmed 418 critical patients and 63 deaths.Starting Monday, the government will completely lift the outdoor mask mandate. People no longer need to wear masks at outdoor events where 50 or more participants are gathered, such as sports games and concerts. However, the indoor mask rule will remain in place for the time being.