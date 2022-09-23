Team Korea Defense Flaws Revealed in 2-2 Draw vs. Costa Rica

Photo : YONHAP News

Son Heung-min scored a dramatic free kick to salvage a 2-2 draw for South Korea in a friendly against Costa Rica on Friday after a difficult 90 minutes.Son's equalizer helped mask South Korea's defensive flaws, with head coach Paulo Bento opting for a very aggressive approach that often left big holes in the back line.Hwang Hee-chan scored the opening goal for Korea from the edge of the box to give the Taeguk Warriors a 1-0 lead at the 28-minute mark.Jewison Bennette headed in Costa Rica's first goal on the left side, after a cross from the right side sailed over scrambling Korean defenders who looked lost and confused.On the second goal, also by Bennette, South Korean defenders were pushed to the back of their heels on a fast break, and failed to clear the rebound from Anthony Contreras' initial shot.Captain Son finally leveled the score with just a few minutes left on the clock, from a free kick after the Costa Rica goalkeeper was sent off for handling the ball outside of the box.