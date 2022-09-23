US: VP Harris to Meet President Yoon in Seoul Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will pay a courtesy call to President Yoon Suk Yeol next Thursday during her visit to Seoul and discuss the alliance and security issues including North Korea's nuclear and missile threat.In a Friday briefing, a senior Biden administration official relayed details of the vice president's upcoming visit to South Korea and Japan.Harris will arrive in Tokyo on Sunday to attend former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral scheduled Tuesday. While in Japan, she will hold talks with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is also attending the funeral.Harris will then make a one-day visit to Seoul on Thursday for talks with President Yoon.The U.S. official said that during the meeting with President Yoon, Harris will underscore the importance of their alliance and discuss issues related to North Korea, peace on the Taiwan Strait, economic and technological cooperation and regional and global affairs.The official added that Harris' visit will serve to showcase U.S. solidarity with South Korea against North Korean threats.