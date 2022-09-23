New COVID-19 Cases Below 30,000 for Third Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases remained below 30-thousand for the third straight day as the tally continues to decline.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Sunday, 25-thousand-792 infections were reported throughout Saturday, including 248 from overseas. The country's cumulative caseload came to around 24-point-six million.The daily figure is down more than three-thousand from a day ago and marks the lowest in eleven weeks for Sunday tallies. The figure decreased by nearly nine-thousand from a week ago and 24-hundred from two weeks ago.The number of seriously or critically ill patients dropped by two from the previous day to 416.Saturday reported 73 deaths, raising the death toll to 28-thousand-213. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide remains below 25 percent.Starting Monday, the government will completely lift the outdoor mask mandate. People no longer need to wear masks at outdoor events where 50 or more participants gather, such as sports games and concerts. However, the indoor mask rule will remain in place for the time being.