Yoon Returns from 3-Nation Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has returned home from a seven-day trip that took him to Britain, the United States and Canada.The presidential jet Code One carrying Yoon and his entourage landed at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam at 8:50 p.m. Saturday after a three-nation tour.President Yoon visited London last Sunday and attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.On the second leg, Yoon flew to New York for the United Nations General Assembly and delivered a speech calling on UN member states to stand together to defend freedom and peace. He also met with the leaders of the United States and Japan on the sidelines.The president then visited Canada for a summit with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.Yoon's presidential office earlier said the president would hold summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on the margins of the UN General Assembly, but the talks did not take place and the two leaders had just three brief encounters. Yoon's overseas trip was also marred by his use of foul language caught on a hot mic in New York.