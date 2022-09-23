JCS: N. Korea Fires One Short-Range Ballistic Missile Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea on Sunday morning.The JCS said that it detected the launch from an area around Taechon, North Pyongan Province, at 6:53 a.m. toward the East Sea.It added that the missile reached an altitude of about 60 kilometers and traveled a distance of some 600 kilometers at a top speed of Mach 5.The JCS said the intelligence authorities of the South and the United States are analyzing other details of the missile and the launch.Soon after the launch, JCS Chairman Kim Seung-kyum and Commander Paul LaCamera of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command reportedly had discussions to share the information on the launch.The two sides also reaffirmed that through the planned South Korea-U.S. maritime drills, they would further bolster the combined defense posture against any provocation and threats from Pyongyang.