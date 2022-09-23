Outdoor Mask Mandate Fully lifted on Mon.

Photo : YONHAP News

The outdoor mask mandate has been completely lifted nearly one and a half years after the nation introduced the stringent rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced on Monday that the remaining outdoor mask-wearing rules became fully optional amid signs that the latest wave of COVID-19 is increasingly abating in the nation.Implemented on October 13 of 2020, the outdoor masking restrictions were partially eased in early May of this year, but rallies, concerts, sporting events and other gatherings of 50 people or more had been continuously subject to mask rules until now.Although the mandate has been lifted, health authorities emphasized that outdoor masking will be continuously recommended for those with COVID-19 symptoms, high-risk groups including the elderly, immunocompromised people, and those yet to be vaccinated.Those who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or attendees at crowded open-air gatherings involving group singing, shouting or frequent conversations are also advised to continue wearing a mask outside.Regarding the remaining indoor masking mandate, the government plans to keep it in place for the time being given the potential so-called “twindemic” of the pandemic and influenza but will review the timing and methods in easing and lifting the restrictions.