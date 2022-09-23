Blackpink Tops Billboard's Main Albums Chart with 'Born Pink'

Photo : YONHAP News

Blackpink’s new studio album “Born Pink” has claimed the top position on Billboard’s main albums chart, becoming the first album by a female K-pop act to achieve the feat.According to the U.S. music chart services provider on Sunday, the quartet sold 102-thousand album-equivalent units during a week-long period since its release on September 16 and debuted at Number One on the “Billboard 200” albums chart.The eight-song album is the first Number One on the chart by an all-female group since U.S. group Danity Kane’s “Welcome to the Dollhouse” in April of 2008, and makes Blackpink the fourth K-pop act to top the Billboard 200 following three boy bands – BTS, SuperM and Stray Kids.Blackpink had previously climbed as high as Number Two on the same Billboard chart with its first full-length album, “The Album,” in October 2020.The Billboard 200 chart determines the most popular weekly albums based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, including album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.