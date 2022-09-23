Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

Blackpink Tops Billboard's Main Albums Chart with 'Born Pink'

Written: 2022-09-26 09:12:18Updated: 2022-09-26 10:27:00

Blackpink Tops Billboard's Main Albums Chart with 'Born Pink'

Photo : YONHAP News

Blackpink’s new studio album “Born Pink” has claimed the top position on Billboard’s main albums chart, becoming the first album by a female K-pop act to achieve the feat.

According to the U.S. music chart services provider on Sunday, the quartet sold 102-thousand album-equivalent units during a week-long period since its release on September 16 and debuted at Number One on the “Billboard 200” albums chart.

The eight-song album is the first Number One on the chart by an all-female group since U.S. group Danity Kane’s “Welcome to the Dollhouse” in April of 2008, and makes Blackpink the fourth K-pop act to top the Billboard 200 following three boy bands – BTS, SuperM and Stray Kids.

Blackpink had previously climbed as high as Number Two on the same Billboard chart with its first full-length album, “The Album,” in October 2020.

The Billboard 200 chart determines the most popular weekly albums based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, including album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >