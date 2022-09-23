Menu Content

Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to Below 15,000

Written: 2022-09-26 11:03:20Updated: 2022-09-26 11:22:48

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation reported fewer than 15-thousand new COVID-19 cases on Monday amid the continued dissipation of infections nationwide.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Monday that 14-thousand-168 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 220 from overseas, bringing the cumulative caseload to around 24 million and 634-thousand. 

The daily figure dropped by over eleven-thousand from a day ago to post the lowest level in eleven weeks since hitting 12-thousand-672 on July 11. 

It is down by some 52-hundred from a week ago and more than 22-thousand from two weeks ago.

The number of seriously or critically ill patients, however, edged up by eleven from the previous day to 427.

Thirty-three people died of the virus in the cited period, 40 fewer than Sunday, raising the death toll to 28-thousand-246. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-11 percent.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide stood at 22-point-five percent while COVID-19 patients being treated at home for mild symptoms also dropped by some 18-thousand to 181-thousand-935.
