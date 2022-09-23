Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to Below 15,000

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation reported fewer than 15-thousand new COVID-19 cases on Monday amid the continued dissipation of infections nationwide.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Monday that 14-thousand-168 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 220 from overseas, bringing the cumulative caseload to around 24 million and 634-thousand.The daily figure dropped by over eleven-thousand from a day ago to post the lowest level in eleven weeks since hitting 12-thousand-672 on July 11.It is down by some 52-hundred from a week ago and more than 22-thousand from two weeks ago.The number of seriously or critically ill patients, however, edged up by eleven from the previous day to 427.Thirty-three people died of the virus in the cited period, 40 fewer than Sunday, raising the death toll to 28-thousand-246. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-11 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide stood at 22-point-five percent while COVID-19 patients being treated at home for mild symptoms also dropped by some 18-thousand to 181-thousand-935.