Journal Unveils 27 Letters Exchanged Between N. Korean Leader and Trump

Photo : YONHAP News

A magazine on foreign affairs and defense issues has released 27 personal letters between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and former U.S. President Donald Trump surrounding their two bilateral summits.The Korus Journal, a publication from the Korean-American Club featuring work from Korean correspondents stationed overseas, revealed on Sunday eleven letters that Kim sent to Trump and 16 letters that Trump sent to Kim between April 2018 and August 2019.In two letters to Trump in September 2018, Kim expressed hope to personally discuss the North’s denuclearization with the U.S. president instead of with South Korean President Moon Jae-in or then-U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo. He wrote that he believes Moon’s excessive interest is unnecessary, implying that he does not want Moon to be part of the discussions on the topic.The letters were sent three months after Kim and Trump held their first summit in Singapore amid increased pressure by Washington on Pyongyang to take steps toward denuclearization.While the two leaders actively exchanged letters following their Singapore summit, such exchanges declined after the collapse of their second summit in Hanoi, culminating in a final letter from Kim in August 2019 conveying complaints to Trump that Pyongyang had not gained anything from the U.S., including eased sanctions.