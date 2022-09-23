Ministry Urges N. Korea to Realize There is Nothing to Gain from Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

One day after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea, the ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs has urged North Korea to realize that there is nothing to gain from provocation.Unification ministry spokesperson Cho Joong-hoon said in a press briefing on Monday that the ministry will prepare to respond to all possibilities as it monitors developments in the North and closely cooperates with relevant ministries.The spokesperson then called on Pyongyang to agree to Seoul's earlier proposal to resume dialogue and cooperation to achieve denuclearization.He referred to an emergency meeting of the National Security Council’s(NSC) standing committee following the missile launch on Sunday, in which the participants condemned the move for violating UN Security Council resolutions.They also agreed to actively respond based on continued coordination with the U.S. and other allies.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) earlier confirmed that the North had fired a short-range ballistic missile, presumed to be a KN-23 based on the Russian Iskander, at around 6:53 a.m. Sunday from North Pyongan Province.