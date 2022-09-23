BOK Chief Forecasts Inflation to Stay in 5-6% Range for 'Considerable Time'

Photo : YONHAP News

Bank of Korea(BOK) Governor Rhee Chang-yong forecasts that inflation will remain in the five- to six-percent range for a "considerable" period of time.Reporting to the parliamentary finance committee on Monday, Rhee said a prolonged weakness of the Korean won could further add upward pressure on inflation.The BOK chief assessed that while domestic spending remains on the recovery track, the impact of global stagnation in the second half of the year has begun to weaken the growth momentum.He said that the slowdown in growth is projected to continue into next year, while assessing that the uncertainty of the growth trajectory was "very high".The central bank, meanwhile, forecast the country to continue posting a current account surplus this and next year despite external uncertainties, such as China's slowdown.In a report to parliament, the BOK differentiated the latest situation surrounding the weakened won from past Asian and global financial crises, saying the nation maintains good financial health and the currency’s depreciation against the dollar is similar to that of other major currencies.