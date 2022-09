Photo : YONHAP News

Autonomous electric shuttle buses began a trial run around Seoul's Cheonggye Stream on Monday to verify their safety before taking passengers as early as next month.The general public will be able to hop on when operations formally begin after safety and functionality have been confirmed. Three buses are set to operate at 15- to 20-minute intervals free-of-charge.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said the buses, equipped with a glass panoramic roof, will be able to accommodate eight passengers at a time as they run along the stream.There are screens and USB ports installed at each seat, as well as pressure and light sensors on the doors to prevent accidents. An employee in charge of safety management will also be on board.