Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

'Indoor Mask Mandate Should Remain Until It Can be Lifted for Everyone'

Written: 2022-09-26 15:03:09Updated: 2022-09-26 15:30:36

'Indoor Mask Mandate Should Remain Until It Can be Lifted for Everyone'

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the nation's advisory committee on infectious diseases has suggested that the indoor mask mandate should remain in place until it can be lifted for everyone, possibly after the next COVID-19 wave.

In a briefing on Monday, Dr. Jung Ki-suck underlined the need to keep the indoor mask mandate to mitigate the severity of a possible seventh wave, the timing and scope of which he said were impossible to predict. He added that those vaccinated or infected since July 1 will retain immunity until the end of the year.

He said the mandate should be completely lifted all at once after the next wave rather than in stages as was briefly considered previously to prevent any confusion. 

Noting that the government was also reviewing the visitation policy for nursing hospitals, the panel chief said that a decision could be made once the country adjusts the recently eased COVID-19 travel measures.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >