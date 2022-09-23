'Indoor Mask Mandate Should Remain Until It Can be Lifted for Everyone'

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the nation's advisory committee on infectious diseases has suggested that the indoor mask mandate should remain in place until it can be lifted for everyone, possibly after the next COVID-19 wave.In a briefing on Monday, Dr. Jung Ki-suck underlined the need to keep the indoor mask mandate to mitigate the severity of a possible seventh wave, the timing and scope of which he said were impossible to predict. He added that those vaccinated or infected since July 1 will retain immunity until the end of the year.He said the mandate should be completely lifted all at once after the next wave rather than in stages as was briefly considered previously to prevent any confusion.Noting that the government was also reviewing the visitation policy for nursing hospitals, the panel chief said that a decision could be made once the country adjusts the recently eased COVID-19 travel measures.