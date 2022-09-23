Military Maintaining Vigilance against Additional Provocations from N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Military authorities said they are maintaining vigilance against any additional provocations by North Korea following the launch of a short-range ballistic missile one day earlier.Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) spokesperson Col. Kim Jun-rak said on Monday that Seoul and Washington are analyzing the details of the short-range missile launch toward the East Sea on Sunday as it remains on alert for further aggressive acts by Pyongyang.He said that the military is closely monitoring developments in the North's Sinpo area after preparations for a submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM) test​ were detected.Asked about the discrepancy in launch analyses by Seoul and Tokyo, the spokesperson declined to comment on another country's assessment, adding that Seoul's evaluation was based on a range of information collected with Washington.In response to a question on why North Korean state media has not reported on the latest missile launch, the spokesperson said he expects Pyongyang will continue its R&D and weapons testing as it aims to strengthen its defense capabilities.