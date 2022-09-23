Menu Content

N. Korea's UN Envoy Blasts 'US Joint Drills' with S. Korea

Written: 2022-09-27 09:12:03Updated: 2022-09-27 18:16:33

Photo : KBS News

North Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song has issued a strong rebuke of the combined military drills between South Korea and the United States.

In a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday, Kim blasted the allies' ongoing joint maritime drills that kicked off that same day.

Saying that the U.S. is conducting drills that create very serious concerns around the Korean Peninsula, the North Korean diplomat called the exercises an extremely dangerous act that can drive the situation on the peninsula to the brink of war.

Kim also repeated the North's position that U.S. threats drove the North's nuclear development.

The envoy proceeded to strongly protest the UN sanctions against the North, saying that his country has never recognized these UN resolutions because it will not abide by the rules unilaterally devised by the U.S.

Kim's speech lasted for 18 minutes without any mention of South Korea.
