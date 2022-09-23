New COVID-19 Cases Rise to 39,425

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases nearly tripled from a day ago to reach nearly 40-thousand on Tuesday amid a general downturn in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Tuesday that 39-thousand-425 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 308 from overseas, bringing the cumulative caseload to around 24 million and 673-thousand.The daily figure increased two-point-eight times, or some 25-thousand, from a day ago, on the back of increased testing after the weekend.The tally, however, is the lowest in eleven weeks for Tuesdays, down by over eight-thousand from a week ago and 17-thousand from two weeks ago.The number of seriously or critically ill patients in the hospital dropped by 26 from the previous day to 401.Monday reported 26 deaths, raising the death toll to 28-thousand-272. The case fatality rate remains at zero-point-11 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide stood at 21-point-seven percent.