DP Floor Leader: Yoon's Ambivalent Attitude towards US Detrimental to Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) says there is growing concern that President Yoon Suk Yeol's ambivalent attitude toward the U.S. could be gravely detrimental to the South Korea-U.S. alliance.At a party meeting on Tuesday, DP floor leader Park Hong-keun said that the U.S. is wary of politicians that lie after the Watergate scandal saw U.S. President Richard Nixon brought down for lying about his involvement in a criminal case.Park slammed the president's call for fact-finding behind his crude remarks during a fundraising event hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden in New York, when Yoon, in fact, is the one that needs to offer clarification.He also criticized the ruling People Power Party(PPP) for accusing the media of colluding with the DP to damage the administration through false reporting, urging the president, the government and the ruling party to admit their faults and apologize to the public.The DP, meanwhile, is expected to submit a motion later in the day seeking the dismissal of foreign minister Park Jin for failing to prevent the diplomatic debacle that saw controversy erupt over a passing comment by President Yoon. The DP contents the remarks, which included an expletive, implied that U.S. President Joe Biden would lose face if the U.S. Congress fails to pass a bill.Yoon's senior secretary for press affairs, Kim Eun-hye, refuted the claims, saying that they were in fact about the opposition-dominated National Assembly in South Korea not approving Yoon’s funding pledge to the Global Fund, and the word understood by some as “Biden” was in fact the Korean word “nalimyeon,” meaning “throwing out.”