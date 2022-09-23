Ruling PPP Hits Back at Main Opposition DP, Broadcaster MBC

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) hit back at the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and local broadcaster MBC with claims that the two colluded to generate controversy surrounding President Yoon Suk Yeol’s crude hot mic comment.During a preliminary meeting of the parliamentary audit on Tuesday, PPP floor leader Joo ho-young called the issue the “case of subtitle manipulation as to the president’s overseas trip.”Former ruling party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong took to Facebook to liken the current case to the “mad cow disease” incident that rattled the Lee Myung-bak administration, claiming that the current controversy is the result of a joint attack on the government by MBC and the DP.Kweon accused the broadcaster of inaccurately adding “U.S.” to subtitles, arguing the crux of the matter is not the inappropriate remark but the broadcaster's alleged unverified and unilateral reporting.PPP members of the parliamentary National Defense Committee issued a joint statement on Tuesday condemning MBC's reports as an act that shakes the foundation of the South Korea-U.S. alliance to the benefit of the enemy.