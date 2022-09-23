Korean Airliners to Sharply Increase Flights to Japan amid Eased Entry Rules

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean airliners are moving to sharply expand the number of flights to Japan after the Tokyo government decided to ease its entry restrictions on foreign tourists.Korean Air said Monday that the frequency of flights between Incheon and Narita and between Incheon and Osaka will double to 14 times per week from October 11.The flagship airliner will also resume passenger flights between Incheon and Fukuoka from October 14, three times a week at first and then once every day starting October 30. Its services on the Incheon-Sapporo route will also resume from October 30, while its Busan-Narita flights will increase to seven times a week from October 13.Asiana Airlines also plans to increase its flight services between Incheon and Narita to 12 times a week from October 30, and those between Incheon and Osaka to 10 times.Its Gimpo-Haneda flights that are already 98 percent occupied will also be bolstered soon, the company said.The moves follows a decision by the Japanese government to lift its travel restrictions on individual tourists and ease pandemic-related entry rules starting October 11. Visa-free travel to Japan by visitors from countries including Korea will also resume on the same day following a two-and-a-half year suspension.