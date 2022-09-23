Yoon Visits Site of Deadly Fire in Daejeon, Consoles Bereaved Family

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday visited the site of a deadly fire that scorched a shopping mall in Daejeon, claiming the lives of seven workers and injuring another.Yoon paid tribute to the victims at a joint altar set up at Hyundai Premium Outlet and consoled the bereaved families, according to the deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myeong.Lee said that the president promised them a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and that efforts would be made to prevent the recurrence of a similar tragedy.While being briefed on the matter, Yoon also urged a scientific and accurate determination on the cause of the fire, saying it is a basic function of the state. The president was briefed in real-time when the fire broke out the previous day and decided to visit the site earlier this morning, according to Yonhap News, which cited a presidential official.During a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon called on related ministries to reconsider the government’s disaster management methods following the Daejeon outlet fire.