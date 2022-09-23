Menu Content

'US Taking S. Korea's Concerns about IRA Seriously'

Written: 2022-09-28 08:28:32Updated: 2022-09-28 10:30:40

'US Taking S. Korea's Concerns about IRA Seriously'

A senior U.S. official said on Tuesday that the United States is taking South Korea's concerns about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act(IRA) seriously and related dialogue is underway.

The official, accompanying U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on her trip to Japan, made the remarks during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Vice President Harris met earlier in the day in Japan before attending the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and the IRA issue was discussed during the talks.

The U.S. official said that the vice president did not make the visit to discuss the issue, but did note that Washington is listening to Seoul's concerns and Vice President Harris promised to work with South Korea to address them as it implements the law.

Adding that extended talks are underway, the official refused, however, to predict their outcome.
