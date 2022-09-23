Prime Minister Attends Abe's Funeral in Tokyo

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo led the South Korean delegation that attended the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Tuesday.The official delegation, which included interim leader of the ruling People Power Party Chung Jin-suk and South Korea's Ambassador to Japan, Yun Duk-min, attended the funeral held at the Nippon Budokan Hall in Tokyo on Tuesday afternoon.The prime minister then attended a reception hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the state guest house, Akasaka Palace, and offered his deepest condolences over Abe's death on behalf of the South Korean government, his office said.Han also extended his sympathies to Akie Abe, wife of the late prime minister, at the reception, where he met with Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.