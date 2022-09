Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated Cameroon 1-0 on Tuesday in the team’s last proper tune-up before the World Cup.Captain Son Heung-min of the South Korean men’s national football team scored the sole goal of the match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in front of some 60-thousand fans.Son netted the goal with a header in the 35th minute, scoring in his second straight international match.Tuesday's match was effectively the final tune-up match for the team before the World Cup in Qatar in November.The Taegeuk Warriors, headed by Coach Paulo Bento, will have a warm-up at home next month before departing for Qatar, but the match will not involve stars playing in foreign leagues.