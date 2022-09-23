S. Korea's Top Nuclear Envoy Outlines Yoon's Bold Initiative to NATO

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy outlined President Yoon Suk Yeol's “bold initiative” for North Korea during an extended meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO).According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Wednesday, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn attended a session of NATO’s North Atlantic Council that was joined by four Asia-Pacific nations – South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.In the session held on Tuesday at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Kim explained the Yoon administration's bold initiative that aims to deter North Korea’s nuclear threat, convince Pyongyang to abandon nuclear development, and engage in dialogue and diplomacy to achieve its denuclearization.He also briefed the council on the North’s new law authorizing a preemptive nuclear strike under certain circumstances and the regime's continuing advancement of its missile capabilities, having conducted 32 ballistic missile tests this year alone.The envoy stressed that in order to lead the North to the path of denuclearization, the international community must demonstrate that its will to achieve that goal is stronger than the North's will to continue its nuclear development.