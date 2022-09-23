NATO Accepts S. Korea's Request to Establish Mission

Photo : YONHAP News

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) has accepted South Korea’s request to open a mission to the intergovernmental military alliance.In an announcement on its website on Tuesday, NATO said its decision-making body, the North Atlantic Council, agreed on Monday to accept South Korea’s request to designate its embassy in Belgium as its Mission to NATO.Describing the move as “an important step in NATO’s strong partnership” with South Korea, the council said the organization and the nation have been developing a firm relationship since 2005 based on shared values.Referring to South Korea as an active NATO partner, the council noted ongoing political dialogue and practical cooperation between the two sides in a wide range of fields, including non-proliferation, cyber defense, counter-terrorism and disaster relief.South Korea’s Ambassador to Belgium Yoon Soon-gu will serve concurrently as the head of the Mission to NATO.