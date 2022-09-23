Unification Ministry: N. Korea Likely Saw Present as Right Time to Boost Nuclear Capabilities

Photo : KBS News

The unification ministry believes that North Korea determined that now is the time to enhance both the quality and quantity of its nuclear capabilities in response to the changing political landscape in the region.The ministry made the assessment in a document for parliament’s inspection of government agencies that was submitted on Tuesday to ruling People Power Party lawmaker Kim Tae-ho, a member of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee.The report said the regime’s new legislation cementing its nuclear status was likely motivated by an assessment of regional dynamics, including increasing cooperation between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan as well as efforts by the North, Russia and China to strengthen solidarity amid escalating tension between Washington and Beijing.The ministry’s document stressed the need to show Pyongyang that South Korea and the international community’s intent toward denuclearization is stronger than the North’s will to recklessly develop nuclear weapons.The ministry also confirmed that Seoul’s roadmap for the North’s denuclearization includes measures to strengthen military trust on the Korean Peninsula, including discussions on a scale down of conventional weapons.