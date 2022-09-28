DP Chief Vows to Hold to Account Those Responsible for

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung says that as the largest party in parliament, the DP will hold to account those responsible for what he called “diplomatic catastrophes” that occurred during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s trip abroad.In a speech before parliament as head of a negotiation group on Wednesday, Lee said the president’s U.K. and U.S. trips blatantly demonstrated the incumbent government’s level of diplomacy.He said Yoon’s failure to properly pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II in London and his brief summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had impaired South Korea’s national reputation.Discussions on the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act(IRA) and a currency swap deal between Seoul and Washington, although they were key tasks for the president during his latest overseas trip, even failed to materialize, the DP chief argued.Lee also stressed the need to change the current power structure through a constitutional revision allowing the president to seek reelection once after serving a four-year term. The South Korean presidency is currently limited to a single five-year term.He proposed that a special committee on constitutional revisions be established within the National Assembly shortly after the end of this year’s ordinary session.