S. Korea Urges IAEA to Support Efforts for N. Korea's Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has urged the international community to continue supporting its efforts to stop North Korea's nuclear development and to achieve denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.First vice science minister Oh Tae-seog made the appeal at the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) in Vienna on Tuesday.The vice minister called the North's nuclear ambitions a serious challenge to the global nonproliferation system and a clear violation of various UN Security Council resolutions.He then referred to the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's "bold initiative" of offering concessions to improve the North Korean economy and livelihoods in return for Pyongyang's transition toward denuclearization.Regarding Japan's planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean, Oh urged Tokyo to dispose of the water in a scientifically and objectively safe way in accordance with international laws.The vice minister also pledged Seoul's active participation in the IAEA's radioactive analysis and other verification processes as Japan's closest neighboring country.