DP Ramps Up Pressure on Ruling Camp after Submitting Dismissal Motion

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) ramped up pressure on the ruling camp with a motion to dismiss foreign minister Park Jin over the ongoing diplomatic controversies surrounding President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent overseas trip.On a local radio program on Wednesday, DP chief deputy floor leader Jin Sung-joon expressed confidence that the motion will pass Thursday's plenary session, noting that the law requires that the motion be handled within 72 hours after its introduction on Wednesday.In an apparent attempt to block National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo from seeking a bipartisan settlement, the chief deputy claimed the matter is not subject to the speaker’s discretion.While the president is widely expected to refuse the dismissal motion upon its passage in parliament, Jin recalled that the passage of six similar motions in the past had resulted in five resignations. He added President Yoon would face further public backlash should he decide to reject it.Addressing accusations by the ruling People Power Party(PPP) that the DP and local broadcaster MBC colluded to damage the administration by falsely reporting on Yoon’s crude remarks in New York, Jin accused the PPP of concocting lies to deflect the issue.The DP also plans to form a committee tasked with identifying further diplomatic mishaps during Yoon's trip to Britain, the U.S. and Canada.