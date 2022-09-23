Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Han, Kishida Agree on Need to Improve Ties, including Forced Labor Issue

Written: 2022-09-28 13:57:38Updated: 2022-09-28 14:52:37

Han, Kishida Agree on Need to Improve Ties, including Forced Labor Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed on the need to improve frayed bilateral ties during a meeting in Tokyo that broached the subject of Japan's wartime forced labor. 

In a briefing after Wednesday's talks, first vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong said they affirmed the consensus by Kishida and President Yoon Suk Yeol on the need to resolve pending issues and restore relations when they met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week.

The vice minister said that while Han and Kishida did not discuss detailed solutions to the forced labor issue, they agreed that the best resolution will be reached bilaterally and will therefore bolster communication between their diplomatic officials as well as via other channels.

Regarding North Korea's firing of a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday, the two sides agreed to strengthen security cooperation with the U.S. for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.

The prime ministers also noted the need to revitalize people-to-people exchanges following Tokyo's resumption of visa-free entries.

The talks between Han and Kishida, which lasted for about 25 minutes, followed the state funeral of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the day before.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >