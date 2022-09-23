Menu Content

Natural Population Decline Continues for 33rd Month in July

Written: 2022-09-28 14:10:02Updated: 2022-09-28 14:35:52

The natural decline in the country's population continued for a 33rd month in July as the number of newborns once again set an on-year record low for a 76th month.

According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, 20-thousand-441 babies were born in July, down eight-point-six percent from a year earlier, while deaths increased one-point-two percent on-year to reach 26-thousand-30, the highest tally since the state agency began compiling related data in 1983.

The decline in births, which has increased on-year every month since April 2016, coupled with a rise in deaths resulted in a natural population decline of five-thousand-588.

Meanwhile, the number of couples who tied the knot in July stood at 14-thousand-947, down five percent on-year. The latest figure was the lowest to date for the month of July.

Marriages and births have been posting a steep decline amid a drop in the number of people in their 30s, more people marrying later in life and changing views on marriage and having children.
