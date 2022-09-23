Britain's Top Diplomat 'Sincerely Moved by Yoon's Attendance at Queen's Funeral'

Photo : YONHAP News

Britain's top diplomat said he was sincerely moved by President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee's attendance at the state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II last week.Ahead of a strategic ministerial dialogue with foreign minister Park Jin in Seoul on Wednesday, British foreign secretary James Cleverly said the visit to London by Seoul's head of state was meaningful to the British government.Referring to the late queen's visit to South Korea in 1999, Cleverly said the trip was likely a very important moment in her life.Park, in response, said the South Korean government and people have warm memories of the late queen, who had shown a special interest in the people and the country's culture.Wednesday's strategic dialogue seeks to continue an exchange that will mark its 140th anniversary next year. It included topics such as the future of bilateral relations, the security situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula, and two-way cooperation on global issues.