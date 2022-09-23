Ousted PPP Chair Criticizes Defendant Posture in Injunction Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

Coming out of a hearing on injunction requests he filed against the People Power Party(PPP), former PPP chairman Lee Jun-seok expressed his disappointment against the defending party.Speaking to reporters after the hearing on Wednesday, Lee said that although he once again fought fiercely in this second round of injunctions, he could tell that there was a belief on the other side that all would be well if only he was pushed out of the picture.Lee added that he simply wanted the party to operate properly and hoped that Wednesday's appearance in the courtroom would be his last.PPP Rep. Jun Joo-hyae, meanwhile, refuted Lee’s claim that the revised party charter was intended to exclude a particular person, saying that the new leadership and charter were established in accordance with proper procedures.The Seoul Southern District Court said a decision on the injunction request is expected to come next week.