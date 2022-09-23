Nationwide COVID-19 Risk Drops to 'Low'

Photo : YONHAP News

The weekly risk level of COVID-19 dropped to “low” for all national categories for the first time in three months.According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters on Wednesday, the risk for COVID-19 in the third week of September was evaluated to be "low" for the whole country, the metropolitan area, and non-metropolitan areas for the first time since the last week of June.Among the indicators considered in the assessment is the reproduction rate of the virus, that is the number of new infections caused by a single case, which came to zero-point-eight last week, remaining below one for five consecutive weeks.The figure provides a basis for future trend predictions, with a reproduction rate figure below one indicating that the viral spread is under control.Trend experts evaluate that the latest COVID-19 wave has passed its peak and is declining, a trend that is expected to continue for the time being.