S. Korea to Create Comprehensive Framework on Digital Rights

Photo : KBS News

South Korea will establish a comprehensive framework enumerating basic rights for digital access by 2023.The Ministry of Science and ICT unveiled its plan for a bill, tentatively named the Digital Society Framework Act, at an economic policy conference presided over by President Yoon Suk Yeol at the Kim Dae-jung Convention Center in the southwestern city of Gwangju.The proposal calls to make digital access a universal right, one of the core tasks of the Yoon administration, and will include initiatives to promote digital industries, establish related social infrastructure and foster talent in digital fields.The ministry’s announced plan coincided with an earlier announcement that South Korea ranked eighth in worldwide digital competitiveness as assessed by the Swiss-based International Institute for Management Development, with the ministry aiming for a third-place ranking by 2027.