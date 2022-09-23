S. Korea Aims to Account for 12% of World's EV Market by 2030

Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea will aim to more than double domestic carmakers' global electric vehicle market share to 12 percent by 2030.On Wednesday, the industry ministry revealed its comprehensive road map looking to boost the domestic auto industry to global top 3.Under the plan, South Korean carmakers plan to boost their production of electric vehicles to a combined 3-point-3 million units by 2030 from around 254-thousand units logged last year.This would account for 12 percent of the world's EV market from the 5 percent logged in 2021.For the goal, the ministry pledged to provide tax incentives and various supportive measures to foster investments worth about 95 trillion won, or roughly 66 billion U.S. dollars, by 2026 as well as strengthen the automotive software industry.It also aimed to nurture 30-thousand experts in the future car sector and 300 companies in the automotive software industry by 2030.