Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

JCS: N. Korea Fires Two Short-range Ballistic Missiles Wednesday

Written: 2022-09-28 18:28:44Updated: 2022-09-28 19:28:33

JCS: N. Korea Fires Two Short-range Ballistic Missiles Wednesday

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has fired a pair of short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said Wednesday evening. 

The JCS said the missiles were fired at 6:10 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. from the Sunan area in Pyongyang. Other details of the launch are under analysis. 

The latest missile test comes three days after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile from an area around Taechon, North Pyongan Province. It also marks the sixth missile launch since President Yoon Suk Yeol took office in May. 

There have been 20 missile launches by the North so far this year, 18 of them involving ballistic missiles. 

Sunday's missile launch, which reached an altitude of about 60 kilometers and traveled a distance of some 600 kilometers, is presumed to be a KN-23 type modeled after Russia's Iskander ballistic missile. 

On Monday, South Korea and the United States launched a four-day naval exercise in the East Sea involving a U.S. carrier strike group led by nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >