JCS: N. Korea Fires Two Short-range Ballistic Missiles Wednesday

North Korea has fired a pair of short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said Wednesday evening.The JCS said the missiles were fired at 6:10 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. from the Sunan area in Pyongyang. Other details of the launch are under analysis.The latest missile test comes three days after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile from an area around Taechon, North Pyongan Province. It also marks the sixth missile launch since President Yoon Suk Yeol took office in May.There have been 20 missile launches by the North so far this year, 18 of them involving ballistic missiles.Sunday's missile launch, which reached an altitude of about 60 kilometers and traveled a distance of some 600 kilometers, is presumed to be a KN-23 type modeled after Russia's Iskander ballistic missile.On Monday, South Korea and the United States launched a four-day naval exercise in the East Sea involving a U.S. carrier strike group led by nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan.