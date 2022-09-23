Pres. Yoon Pledges to Secure Place in Top 3 in AI for S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged to turn South Korea into a global top three country in the field of artificial intelligence(AI).Yoon made the vow at an emergency meeting for economy and public livelihood in Gwangju on Wednesday, proclaiming that the country will leap forward once again on the back of a digital economy.He said the government will aim to raise South Korea's global competitiveness in artificial intelligence to the third place level and double the size of the local data market to 50 trillion won, while seeking to secure top-notch technologies in semiconductors, quantum computing and the metaverse.Noting that digital technology should contribute to expanding the freedom of human beings, the president said a digital-platform government Seoul is working to usher in will significantly enhance administrative services and strengthen the social safety net.The government will also utilize AI-enhanced medical technology to safeguard public health, including caretaking robots and AI telephone services customized for the elderly, he said.According to the presidential office, the meeting was arranged as a follow-up to Yoon’s pledge made during his recent trip to New York that Korea will lead in establishing a new digital order to realize the universal values of freedom, human rights, peace and solidarity.