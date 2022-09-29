Menu Content

US Condemns N. Korea's Missile Launches

Written: 2022-09-29 08:26:17Updated: 2022-09-29 09:57:23

US Condemns N. Korea's Missile Launches

Photo : KBS News

The United States has condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches and urged the North to return to dialogue.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing on Wednesday that the U.S. condemns the launches, which violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions and pose a threat to the North's neighbors and the international community.

The press secretary said that the U.S. remains committed to the defense of its allies South Korea and Japan and urges Pyongyang to engage in diplomacy.

The North's latest missile launches came a day before U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit South Korea on Thursday, where she will visit the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) and receive an operational briefing from U.S. commanders.

The spokesperson said that the DMZ visit by the vice president will reaffirm the U.S. commitment to South Korea's defense.

The U.S. State Department also issued a statement condemning the North's missile launches as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and threat to neighboring countries and the world at large.
