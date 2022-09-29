NSC Condemns N. Korea's Ballistic Missile Launches

Photo : KBS News

The National Security Council(NSC) held a standing committee meeting on Wednesday after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles to discuss the latest provocation and Seoul’s response.The NSC convened the emergency session after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired between 6:10 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday from the Sunan area in Pyongyang toward the East Sea.The presidential office said in its press release that the NSC strongly condemns the launches as repeat violations of UN Security Council resolutions.The office added that the NSC will maintain a readiness posture and strengthen the South Korea-U.S. extended deterrence capabilities and combined defense posture, while continuing to establish overwhelming combined deterrence capabilities through joint military drills with the U.S.In the meeting, presided over by National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han, the NSC decided to closely monitor the situation, noting that the launches occurred during combined maritime drills between Seoul and Washington in the East Sea and ahead of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to South Korea.